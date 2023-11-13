BCMH, Baraga County law enforcement announce Virtual Crisis Care program collaboration

Provided by Avel eCare, the program provides officers with a 24/7 connection to behavioral...
Provided by Avel eCare, the program provides officers with a 24/7 connection to behavioral health professionals using tablets or smartphones(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) and Baraga County law enforcement are working together to use Virtual Crisis Care, a new co-responder telemedicine program.

This was announced during a press event at the hospital Monday morning.

According to BCMH CEO Rob Stowe, the community is one of the first in the country to have access to this form of care.

“This program is designed to have people who are experiencing a behavioral crisis remain in their home,” said Stowe. “Remain at the scene where that crisis is taking place.”

Provided by Avel eCare, the program provides officers with a 24/7 connection to behavioral health professionals using tablets or smartphones. These professionals can then assist officers with de-escalation and stabilization of a situation and arrange follow-up care with nearby mental health resources.

“Ultimately, we’re de-criminalizing mental health, and we’re reducing the stigma behind that,” said Avel eCare Business Development Director Matt Ditmanson. “And so, we can de-escalate and can have the citizens stay in place, and then we’ll work with those citizens on the backside to help coordinate care for local treatment programs.”

Five law enforcement agencies have been trained for this program: the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, the Village of L’Anse Police, the Village of Baraga Police and the Michigan State Police Calumet Post.

In cases where this program is not used, patients can be arrested and/or wind up in the emergency room, looked after by two officers. According to MSP Calumet Post F/LT Jason Wickstrom, the time these officers spend watching over a patient is further compounded when the officers have to transport these patients to care facilities that can be 10 hours away.

“Our response time for those types of calls goes from two to three hours of sitting in the emergency room to 30 to 45 minutes of where our officers are on scene,” said Wickstrom. “That frees us up for other calls.”

The hospital and law enforcement would like to thank Copper Shores Community Health Foundation and the Michigan Wealth Endowment Fund for their support in making this possible.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
A lion that had escaped from a circus was eventually caught.
Escaped circus lion wanders streets before being recaptured
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans

Latest News

Windy but warm fall temperatures, sunny breaks in the U.P. before rain later Thursday.
November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek
Nirvana, Lume and Higher Love will now reopen after a temporary restraining order was lifted...
3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts
November gales bringing warm stretch, sunny breaks midweek
Ice rink concrete
New outdoor ice rink coming to Manistique