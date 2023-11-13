BCMH, Baraga County law enforcement announce Virtual Crisis Care program collaboration

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga County Memorial Hospital (BCMH) and Baraga County law enforcement are working together to use Virtual Crisis Care, a new co-responder telemedicine program.

This was announced during a press event at the hospital Monday morning.

According to BCMH CEO Rob Stowe, the community is one of the first in the country to have access to this form of care.

“This program is designed to have people who are experiencing a behavioral crisis remain in their home,” said Stowe. “Remain at the scene where that crisis is taking place.”

Provided by Avel eCare, the program provides officers with a 24/7 connection to behavioral health professionals using tablets or smartphones. These professionals can then assist officers with de-escalation and stabilization of a situation and arrange follow-up care with nearby mental health resources.

“Ultimately, we’re de-criminalizing mental health, and we’re reducing the stigma behind that,” said Avel eCare Business Development Director Matt Ditmanson. “And so, we can de-escalate and can have the citizens stay in place, and then we’ll work with those citizens on the backside to help coordinate care for local treatment programs.”

Five law enforcement agencies have been trained for this program: the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police, the Village of L’Anse Police, the Village of Baraga Police and the Michigan State Police Calumet Post.

In cases where this program is not used, patients can be arrested and/or wind up in the emergency room, looked after by two officers. According to MSP Calumet Post F/LT Jason Wickstrom, the time these officers spend watching over a patient is further compounded when the officers have to transport these patients to care facilities that can be 10 hours away.

“Our response time for those types of calls goes from two to three hours of sitting in the emergency room to 30 to 45 minutes of where our officers are on scene,” said Wickstrom. “That frees us up for other calls.”

The hospital and law enforcement would like to thank Copper Shores Community Health Foundation and the Michigan Wealth Endowment Fund for their support in making this possible.

