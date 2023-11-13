After first GLIAC Championship, NMU women’s soccer team to learn NCAA Regional Tournament opponent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team took care of business on the field Sunday afternoon, defeating the Wisconsin Parkside Rangers 1-0 and securing their first GLIAC Championship.

The team won its first-ever post-season and regular-season titles. The Wildcats hosted all three of its tournament games.

This was the second straight season the Wildcats have made it to the GLIAC championship match, and the first time the Wildcats have won the championship in program history. It is also the third time in four years the team has made it to the finals under head coach Jon Sandoval.

Molly Pistorius, Maria Storm, Brooke Pietila, and Jillian Thompson were all selected for members of the All-GLIAC Tournament Team.

The Wildcats got a lead on the Rangers after scoring the lone goal a little more than halfway through the first half, with Brenna Musser netting her first goal of the season.

NMU dominated the game in both halves, as they outshot the Rangers 24-6 with 9-1 on target.

The Wildcats await the NCAA selection show to determine where they will become a part of the NCAA Regional Tournament play. The selection show takes place on Monday at 6:30 p.m. eastern time on NCAA.com.

First-round games will take place either Thursday or Friday. In this single-elimination tournament, 56 teams are selected via regional berths. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.