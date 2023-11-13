3 Menominee cannabis dispensaries plan to reopen after temporary restraining order lifts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A temporary restraining order stopping three Menominee marijuana dispensaries from opening was lifted Monday.

A final decision is coming later this week. Two of the dispensaries are open again and the third will open on Tuesday morning. This is the latest update in a wave of lawsuits the city has faced over its marijuana licenses.

An emergency court hearing was held in Menominee County Circuit Court to discuss the legality of closing three marijuana businesses earlier this month. The city did not originally grant them licenses to operate. The heart of the issue is how the city decided to expand its number of licenses.

“Based upon the additional information, new evidence that has been presented and the potential action that may be taken at the council meeting tomorrow, the court is going to suspend the TRO until further order of this court,” said Judge Mary Barglind, 41st Circuit Court.

Barglind said sworn affidavits from Menominee City Council members were factors in her decision to temporarily remove the restraining order. The judge said two confirmed Open Meeting Act violations by the Menominee City Council in July contributed to her initial ruling to block three cannabis dispensaries from remaining open.

“The potential public harm that can come when you go into closed session for an improper purpose or discuss things that are not appropriate are immense,” Barglind said.

An emergency city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night. Menominee City Attorney Matthew Cross said he is hopeful the city council can pass a resolution correcting the mistakes made in a July meeting. Cross adds Menominee has been caught in the middle of a lengthy corporate legal battle.

“What you have on either side is big marijuana companies fighting over money, that’s it. You have this community stuck in the middle. Ultimately, I think Menominee is going to be a cautionary tale for any community that wants to opt in to allow these types of facilities,” Cross said.

Attorneys representing Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana cannabis dispensaries argued to Barglind this issue is a legislative debate, not a judicial one.

However, attorneys representing the plaintiffs, RiZE UP and The Fire Station, said they were severely damaged by the Open Meetings Act violations. Barglind recognized the extraordinary circumstance of the order.

“These temporary restraining orders, the court believes, were correctly entered based upon the information presented to the court,” Barglind said.

Barglind said she has postponed her final ruling until after Tuesday’s emergency city council meeting, where the council hopes to resolve some of the issues from the lawsuit.

The council meets Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT. The judge will give her final ruling Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. CT in court.

TV6 has confirmed Lume and Higher Love are open Monday night. Nirvana is reopening Tuesday morning.

