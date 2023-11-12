Marquette Mountain’s season kickoff party featured free snow sport helmets

These are one of the helmets kids received on Saturday after watching safety videos.
These are one of the helmets kids received on Saturday after watching safety videos.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Saturday the Marquette Mountain Ski Patrol partnered with Eagle Mine and Upper Peninsula Health Plan for a day of education and free giveaways.

These organizations partnered to sponsor the distribution of free, Snowsports helmets as part of Mountain Lids on Kids and Snowsports Safety Day. Ski Patrol Director Debbie Cook said they also had fun games smores and music for families to take part in.

“We’ve got some safety videos and a quick safety talk to keep everyone safe on the hill and will be giving away the helmets and then it’s a party the rest of the day,” Cook said.

Cook said this annual event’s main purpose is as a way to get kids out of the house. She said the mountain’s next big event is waiting for the temperatures to get cold enough to make snow.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The businesses is located on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
Babycakes cafe and bakery now under new ownership

Latest News

Here is a picture the plaque of Louis Peter Nordeen.
Gwinn VFW post names its hall in honor of area veteran
Organizers said Amvets Post 122 of Ishpeming sponsored the ceremony.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans holds Veterans Day ceremony
Guests could bring a plant in and trade it for a new one to take home.
Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant social at Campfire Coffee
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans