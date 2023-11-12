Marquette Mountain’s season kickoff party featured free snow sport helmets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Saturday the Marquette Mountain Ski Patrol partnered with Eagle Mine and Upper Peninsula Health Plan for a day of education and free giveaways.

These organizations partnered to sponsor the distribution of free, Snowsports helmets as part of Mountain Lids on Kids and Snowsports Safety Day. Ski Patrol Director Debbie Cook said they also had fun games smores and music for families to take part in.

“We’ve got some safety videos and a quick safety talk to keep everyone safe on the hill and will be giving away the helmets and then it’s a party the rest of the day,” Cook said.

Cook said this annual event’s main purpose is as a way to get kids out of the house. She said the mountain’s next big event is waiting for the temperatures to get cold enough to make snow.

