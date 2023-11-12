Gwinn VFW post names its hall in honor of area veteran

Here is a picture the plaque of Louis Peter Nordeen.
Here is a picture the plaque of Louis Peter Nordeen.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Gwinn VFW Post 5670 named its hall in memory of veteran Louis Peter Nordeen, who died this year.

Post Quartermaster Brian Parsons said Nordeen helped build the veteran’s post years ago. Parsons said Norden had a tremendous amount of respect for veterans.

“He was 99 years old. He would stand at attention and salute every name from the cemetery, and we would not sit down,” Parsons said. “We would try to make him sit down and he still wouldn’t so that’s how much reverence and respect he had for veterans,”

Parsons said Saturday was also a day to celebrate the newly renovated bar room and roof.

“This is a combination of months of work, and we also remodeled the hall. We just finished a good section of it, but we wanted to also have a party today,” Parsons said. “We are back after COVID and that’s what we are doing, having a party till two am.”

Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) attended the event and said it is important to honor the dedication that went into the VFW Post.

“As we are rededicating this space that has seen so much love and care over the years and so much fun and so many stories told and so I wanted to be here and have the state of Michigan recognize as their service and I’m here today to represent everyone who’s so grateful for their service,” Hill said.

Post Commander Keith LaCosse said he encourages everyone to come out and view the new space. Gwinn VFW names its hall in honor of Louis Peter Nordeen.

“Thank you to all who have served and come out to the VFW Gwinn, we are always looking for new recruits,” LaCosse said.

All veterans want to thank everyone in the community who isn’t a veteran who showed up.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The businesses is located on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
Babycakes cafe and bakery now under new ownership

Latest News

These are one of the helmets kids received on Saturday after watching safety videos.
Marquette Mountain’s season kickoff party featured free snow sport helmets
Organizers said Amvets Post 122 of Ishpeming sponsored the ceremony.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans holds Veterans Day ceremony
Guests could bring a plant in and trade it for a new one to take home.
Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant social at Campfire Coffee
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans