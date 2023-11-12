Gwinn VFW post names its hall in honor of area veteran

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Gwinn VFW Post 5670 named its hall in memory of veteran Louis Peter Nordeen, who died this year.

Post Quartermaster Brian Parsons said Nordeen helped build the veteran’s post years ago. Parsons said Norden had a tremendous amount of respect for veterans.

“He was 99 years old. He would stand at attention and salute every name from the cemetery, and we would not sit down,” Parsons said. “We would try to make him sit down and he still wouldn’t so that’s how much reverence and respect he had for veterans,”

Parsons said Saturday was also a day to celebrate the newly renovated bar room and roof.

“This is a combination of months of work, and we also remodeled the hall. We just finished a good section of it, but we wanted to also have a party today,” Parsons said. “We are back after COVID and that’s what we are doing, having a party till two am.”

Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) attended the event and said it is important to honor the dedication that went into the VFW Post.

“As we are rededicating this space that has seen so much love and care over the years and so much fun and so many stories told and so I wanted to be here and have the state of Michigan recognize as their service and I’m here today to represent everyone who’s so grateful for their service,” Hill said.

Post Commander Keith LaCosse said he encourages everyone to come out and view the new space. Gwinn VFW names its hall in honor of Louis Peter Nordeen.

“Thank you to all who have served and come out to the VFW Gwinn, we are always looking for new recruits,” LaCosse said.

All veterans want to thank everyone in the community who isn’t a veteran who showed up.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.