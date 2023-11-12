First Presbyterian Church brings Christmas cheer to military members

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is looking to give active-duty military members some Christmas cheer.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette stopped by to fill stockings on Sunday. The stockings will go to active-duty military members in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Church member Dani Jaklin said this has been going on for 15 years.

“During the holidays, we know that when you’re deployed, you’re away from home, you miss your family,” Jaklin said. “It’s just a way of giving a little Christmas cheer and love and care. So, they might be really far away from home, probably no snow, and cuddled up by a fire, but there’s still people at home wanting them to be healthy and well and sending good cheer.”

The 100 Stockings were filled with items like snacks, candy, activity books and socks. Jaklin said these items are donated by other members of the church.

“We’re so thankful to everybody who has stopped by and brought treats and snacks and goodies and items, and they all go together,” Jaklin said. “No stocking is the same, everything is all mixed up and it’s just a little bit of love and Christmas cheer. "

Volunteer Sam Elder is an Air Force veteran. He said he understands what it means to receive messages during active duty.

“It means so much to the guys who are over there,” Elder said. “They’re doing things they don’t necessarily want to do and to have something come from home, no matter what it is, it’s important.”

Elder encourages the public to keep in mind veterans and those who are currently serving during the holidays.

“They did a job that they weren’t really prepared for,” Elder said. “They signed a dotted line, they didn’t know where they were going or what they were going to be doing. It’s important that we remember those who served and those who will serve.”

Jaklin said the stockings will be shipped out this week. She hopes to send out more stockings next year.

