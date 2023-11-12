First Presbyterian Church brings Christmas cheer to military members

Volunteers filled 100 stockings for active-duty military members
Volunteers filled 100 stockings for active-duty military members(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette church is looking to give active-duty military members some Christmas cheer.

Members of the First Presbyterian Church of Marquette stopped by to fill stockings on Sunday. The stockings will go to active-duty military members in Ellenwood, Georgia.

Church member Dani Jaklin said this has been going on for 15 years.

“During the holidays, we know that when you’re deployed, you’re away from home, you miss your family,” Jaklin said. “It’s just a way of giving a little Christmas cheer and love and care. So, they might be really far away from home, probably no snow, and cuddled up by a fire, but there’s still people at home wanting them to be healthy and well and sending good cheer.”

The 100 Stockings were filled with items like snacks, candy, activity books and socks. Jaklin said these items are donated by other members of the church.

“We’re so thankful to everybody who has stopped by and brought treats and snacks and goodies and items, and they all go together,” Jaklin said. “No stocking is the same, everything is all mixed up and it’s just a little bit of love and Christmas cheer. "

Volunteer Sam Elder is an Air Force veteran. He said he understands what it means to receive messages during active duty.

“It means so much to the guys who are over there,” Elder said. “They’re doing things they don’t necessarily want to do and to have something come from home, no matter what it is, it’s important.”

Elder encourages the public to keep in mind veterans and those who are currently serving during the holidays.

“They did a job that they weren’t really prepared for,” Elder said. “They signed a dotted line, they didn’t know where they were going or what they were going to be doing. It’s important that we remember those who served and those who will serve.”

Jaklin said the stockings will be shipped out this week. She hopes to send out more stockings next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant...
Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction
Taproot Community Farm Founder
Taproot Community Farm coming soon to Iron River
The businesses is located on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
Babycakes cafe and bakery now under new ownership
Nick Baumgartner and Nick Schetter
Nutter’s Sports Bar holds fundraiser for Special Olympics athlete

Latest News

Guests could bring a plant in and trade it for a new one to take home.
Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant social at Campfire Coffee
Marquette Mountain Ski Patrol partnered with Eagle Mine and Upper Peninsula Health Plan to give.
Marquette Mountain’s season kickoff party featured free snow sport helmets
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint and reduced the price of...
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans
Veterans were able to choose from a free extraction, filling or cleaning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m....
John Fornetti Dental Center treats Veterans for free on Veterans Day