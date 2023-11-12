Calmer start to the week with warmer air ahead

Rain and snow has mostly passed but a small brush of rain is expected in some areas Sunday evening. Once Monday rolls around sunnier skies are in the forecast and conditions will be calm for most of the week. Warmer air from the southwest is set to approach over the next few days with 50s possible by Tuesday and Wednesday. But rounds of rain and snow are looking to move in by Thursday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; light scattered rain possible in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 40s; isolated Low 50s in the south

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; nice day with chances of wind at the west around 20-30 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s in Keweenaw; Mid 40s to High 40s with isolated Low 50s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; seasonably warm air with occasional breeze

>Highs: Low to High 40s; isolated Low 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; increasing clouds throughout the day

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; light to moderate rain in the afternoon with chances of mixed precipitation

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; more rounds of scattered rain throughout the day

>Highs: 40s

