Barrel + Beam hosts Wreath Workshop

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to Barrel and Beam got the opportunity to build their own Christmas decorations on Sunday.

The Brewery hosted its third annual Wreath Workshop. In partnership with Rock River Farms, attendees got to build wreaths out of supplies provided by the farm.

Owner and Operator of Rock River Farm Rowan Bunce said he enjoys seeing what people come up with. He said it’s nice to see people come back every year.

“It’s fun watching them improve every year,” Bunce said. “The first year they’re kind of figuring it out, the second year they’re trying out their style, and now that we’re on to our third year, they’re like: ‘Oh, I’ve got this idea that I want to try.’ This is a good option for them to come and try it.”

There is one more Wreath Workshop on Nov. 19. Click here to find tickets.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.