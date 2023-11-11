Wet and slushy Sunday with sunnier skies Monday

Mostly cloudy skies last throughout Saturday with chances of snow and mixed precipitation overnight into Sunday. Snow and rain lasts throughout Sunday morning and parts of the afternoon. After the snow and rain passes clouds will part with sunnier skies by Monday morning. The highlight of next week will be the above average temperatures moving in Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s in some places with another round of rain moving in by Thursday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the evening; rain and snow chances overnight into Sunday

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning with rain and snow; tapers off in the evening with clearing skies

>Highs: Mid to High 40s; isolated Low 50s in the south

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; breezy winds from the west around 20-30 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s in Keweenaw; Mid 40s to High 40s with isolated Low 50s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; occasional breeze around 20-25 mph

>Highs: Low to High 40s; isolated Low 50s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies; warm for this time of year

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy in the morning; chances of moderate rain start in the afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; rain starts the day with chances for mixed precip later

>Highs: 40s

