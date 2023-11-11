Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alpha Michigan Brewing Company celebrated Veterans Day as a Veteran-owned business. The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint and reduced the price of their pizza for Veterans Day.

Mike Bjork, Alpha Michigan Brewing Company partner, said the company is owned by two Air Force veterans, two Navy veterans, and a Marine veteran.

“For us, it’s really important to be able to recognize all those that have served because less than 1% of Americans have served in the military, and they’re the ones that have sacrificed their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy,” said Bjork.

In addition to that, they’re offering discounts for bringing in canned goods for their canathon. For every four canned goods, you get $1 off a pint until December 1.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.