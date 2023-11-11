UP Marines gather to celebrate Marine Corps birthday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Detachment #764 of the Marine Corps League hosted a celebration for the Marine Corps’ birthday on Friday.

Corps members celebrated at Third Coast Pizzeria with their families and friends. Celebrations included a cake-cutting ceremony and of course, pizza.

Birthday Celebration Chairman Robert Bannan said it’s vital to highlight the importance of the Marines.

“You go through Marine Corps training and it is so intense that it lives with you forever and you can’t shake it and you are a Marine forever. To celebrate that camaraderie and that connection is important,” Bannan said.

Bannan said he was happy to see everyone come out and celebrate together.

