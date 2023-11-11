Taproot Community Farm coming soon to Iron River

Taproot Community Farm Founder
Taproot Community Farm Founder(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Taproot Community Farm is a non-profit group working to provide sustainable food security through community empowerment.

It started as a grassroots movement with six people in Iron County. Now, the group has secured 30 acres of land from the city of Iron River.

“We’ve got 30 acres that were approved by the Mayor and the City Council members for a sale of one dollar for our farm so we’re going to start with a community garden, it’s going to be a large-scale community garden and composting site,” said Martha Rypstra, Taproot Community Farm CEO and founder.

This winter, the group is planning to apply for grants with the goal of starting a composting site, garden beds, greenhouses and a community gathering area.

“I envision community support and community involvement and a place where people can come and be at peace and relax and learn how to garden and take home food for themselves and their families at no cost,” Rypstra added.

Other members of the Taproot board said they are excited to do their best work to bring the garden to fruition.

“This is a lot more than I could’ve imagined really, and the fact that we got it for what we got it for, it’s an incredible blessing and we’re very passionate about what we’re doing and we’re going to do our best work,” said Jason Wendt, Taproot Community Farm treasurer.

Taproot is partnering with Partridge Creek Farm in Ishpeming and the Lions Club as it looks for grant funding.

The community farm has short and long-term goals including holding community workshops and working with West Iron County schools to form a summer garden club.

