Republican Burt Mason runs for 109th State House District Representative

Mason said it is due time that the U.P. has a strong voice in Lansing.
Mason said it is due time that the U.P. has a strong voice in Lansing.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican Burt Mason is throwing his hat in the ring for 109th District State Representative.

Mason said it is due time that the U.P. has a strong voice in Lansing. Mason explained he will be focusing on supporting health care, revitalizing the U.P., protecting 2nd amendment rights and supporting educational excellence.

Mason added that his background in business could help him in this position.

“I know how to develop a plan, rather than mandating to the people, ‘this is what you’re going to do, that’s what you’re going to do,’ and that’s what’s been going on for too long,” Mason noted.

“So, it comes down to what should we do, what do the people want, and once you know what the people want, develop a plan, make sure it can be implementable and move forward.”

Mason said he decided to run for his kids and his grandkids and to attempt to bring some “normalcy” back to government.

If you’d like to speak with Mason you can email him at BurtMason4StateRep@yahoo.com.

