Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant social at Campfire Coffee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plant Daddy Ashley brought plant lovers together for a swap at Campfire Coffee Saturday morning.

Guests could bring a plant and trade it for a new one to take home. People could also come in to do art and enjoy a coffee. Ashley Leclaire Sheiding created the group to share a love for houseplants with others.

Scheiding said she has done 30 Plant Daddy Ashley events so far.

“It’s for planty people, even for non-planty people, just a place for people to gather, and socialize in a safe place. It’s fun to see the plants go to different homes and know the stories behind them,” Scheiding said.

Campfire Coffee also served a special Plant Daddy Lavender Matcha for the event. Scheiding said she will host these events monthly.

The next plant exchange will take place on December 17.

