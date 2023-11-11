Nutter’s Sports Bar holds fundraiser for Special Olympics athlete

UP Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner was there to show support.
Nick Baumgartner and Nick Schetter
Nick Baumgartner and Nick Schetter(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Nutter’s Sports Bar held a bread and bakery raffle on Friday night to help raise funds for Nick Schetter as he prepares to travel for swim competitions in the Special Olympics.

Iron River Native and Olympic Gold Medalist Nick Baumgartner joined Schetter to show support. The two met about 10 years ago and have been supporting each other ever since.

“We met each other and we’ve been in each other’s corner ever since, checking in on each other and seeing how things are going and I love what he’s doing, what’s going on with it. Sports is just a powerful thing, right, it gives you a chance to set goals and learn how to be consistent at something. Not only will it help him with his athletics but in everything else in life,” Baumgartner said.

Schetter said Baumgartner is an inspiration for him and tells him to do his best each time.

“He also inspired me to go out there and have fun, just enjoy it with your team and I love it and I’m having a good, good time,” Schetter said.

Nutter’s Sports Bar will be doing the raffles each Friday until New Year’s. The bar’s owner said it’s important to give back to the community.

“Because we have a voice and we have the resources so, it’s very important to give back to the community and support anybody you absolutely can and we have the platform and it’s easy to do,” said Shaun Knutter, Nutter’s Sports Bar owner.

It’s still not known where Schetter will be traveling for the USA Down Syndrome Swim Team.

Baumgartner said he is leaving for New Hampshire on Saturday to train for more snowboard cross competitions in Europe this winter.

