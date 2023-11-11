NMU marching band instructor Dr. Steve Grugin retiring after 27 years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has announced the retirement of influential marching band instructor Dr. Steve Grugin.

After 27 years, Dr. Grugin is retiring and Saturday is his last performance. NMU freshman band member Sadie Peddycord described Dr. Grugin as talented, persistent, goofy and supportive.

“Before I got here, there were 38 people in the band,” Dr. Grugin said. “We are up to over 140. Just watching the band grow and develop has been fantastic.”

Dr. Grugin said his approach has been the same for all 27 NMU band groups he has instructed.

“We focus on musicianship first, but really how the band sounds is the most important thing I think--at least for me,” Dr. Grugin said. “We like to give outstanding performances. We like the band to play stylistically and to learn a little bit about the songs they are playing and have a great time doing it.”

Senior and head drum major Jon Schertz recalled a moment during band camp where he realized Dr. Grugin was someone he knew he could learn a lot from.

“He was saying, ‘well, you want your form to be like this and the technique is going to be like this,’” Schertz said. “I think I knew right from then that we were very well experienced and that was somebody I could trust.”

Another drum major, Lauren Morgan, said Dr. Grugin taught her how to believe in herself and that his final performance Saturday will be an emotional one.

“I just want to say thank you to Dr. Grugin for everything that he’s done for me,” Morgan said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without him, so I’m going to miss him a lot and I wish him the best going forward.”

Dr. Grugin said it’s been an amazing 27 years, and he will miss every student. You can catch Dr Grugin’s last performance at the Superior Dome on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

