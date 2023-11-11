John Fornetti Dental Center treats Veterans for free on Veterans Day

Veterans were able to choose from a free extraction, filling or cleaning on Veterans Day.
Veterans were able to choose from a free extraction, filling or cleaning on Veterans Day.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 9th Dentistry For Our Vets treated Veterans to free dental care at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain.

Veterans were able to choose from a free extraction, filling, or cleaning. Sara Wentzel, John Fornetti Dental Center marketing and recruiting, said veterans come from Escanaba, Marquette, the Keweenaw, and even Wisconsin for this free service.

Wentzel said this is an important service that not many veterans are able to receive.

“This is so important to veterans in need. Dr. John shared a statistic that only 9% of our armed forces veterans qualify for dental benefits, a lot of people might not know that,” said Wentzel. “This kind of care is absolutely needed, not just in the U.P. and the northern Wisconsin area, but across the nation.”

Businesses in the area helped out by donating soup for those waiting for their treatments.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The businesses is located on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
Babycakes cafe and bakery now under new ownership

Latest News

Organizers said Amvets Post 122 of Ishpeming sponsored the ceremony.
D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans holds Veterans Day ceremony
Guests could bring a plant in and trade it for a new one to take home.
Plant Daddy Ashley hosts plant social at Campfire Coffee
The brewing company gave all active duty and veterans $1 off each pint for Veterans Day.
Veteran-owned Alpha Michigan Brewing Company offers discounted drinks to Veterans
Taproot Community Farm Founder
Taproot Community Farm coming soon to Iron River