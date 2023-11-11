John Fornetti Dental Center treats Veterans for free on Veterans Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 9th Dentistry For Our Vets treated Veterans to free dental care at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain.

Veterans were able to choose from a free extraction, filling, or cleaning. Sara Wentzel, John Fornetti Dental Center marketing and recruiting, said veterans come from Escanaba, Marquette, the Keweenaw, and even Wisconsin for this free service.

Wentzel said this is an important service that not many veterans are able to receive.

“This is so important to veterans in need. Dr. John shared a statistic that only 9% of our armed forces veterans qualify for dental benefits, a lot of people might not know that,” said Wentzel. “This kind of care is absolutely needed, not just in the U.P. and the northern Wisconsin area, but across the nation.”

Businesses in the area helped out by donating soup for those waiting for their treatments.

