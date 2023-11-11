Ishpeming prepares for a ladies night out next week

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Next week businesses in Ishpeming will celebrate its Ladies’ Night Out.

On Wednesday afternoon more than 40 businesses will be holding special offers throughout the day. This includes extra goodies, prizes and activities like a photo booth. Ishpeming Community Events member David Aeh said this event is a kick-off to holiday sales.

“It is something that all of us look forward to and it is something where for a lot of us, the best part is seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they come through our businesses and maybe run into an old friend or find the perfect thing. It’s not just about selling stuff, it’s about happiness,” Aeh said.

To find out which businesses will be participating go to their Facebook page here.

