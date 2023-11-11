Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum hosts virtual Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck memorial

(WLUC) - Friday was the 48th anniversary of the Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck in Lake Superior, 15 miles off the shore of Whitefish Point.

In remembrance of the wreck, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum’s (GLSM) annual Edmund Fitzgerald memorial event was held virtually. GLSM Executive Director Bruce Lynn said the event is online only because the crowd has gotten too large.

The virtual event honored the Fitzgerald family and all 29 crew members who died in the shipwreck.

Lynn added there are a lot of people who signed up for the event.

“People that had a connection to that night period we’ve got a speaker clergyman, their families and then staff in shipwreck museum a few of them will be there too so really it is out of respect for the family,” Lynn said. “However, with it being virtual we can have people literally all over the world participate and at least be able to tune into it at the same time.”

In 1976, Gordon Lightfoot released his song ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ after the ship sank.

The song’s lyrics documented what happened the night of the shipwreck.

