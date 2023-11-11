D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans holds Veterans Day ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans made sure residents felt special this Veterans Day.

The home held a ceremony in its chapel Saturday morning. The ceremony included remarks by U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veterans. It also included music by soloist and veteran Lois Westman.

Organizers said Amvets Post 122 of Ishpeming sponsored the ceremony. Ron Oja, Michigan Veteran Homes D.J. Jacobetti Administrator, said there was also a special dinner and dessert provided.

“It’s really very important for us to recognize the sacrifices and the commitment that they have. It’s not really a widespread practice for those to serve in the military. So, when we get a chance to, we like to recognize what they have done,” Oja said.

Following the ceremony was a game of Big Bucks Bingo for the veterans. The Northern Michigan University Army ROTC and Chocolay Girl Scout Troop paid visits as well.

