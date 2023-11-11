Canathon stations open in Crystal Falls

This is a recording of the TV6 News Tonight.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout Friday, there was a Canathon donation station at the entrance of the Crystal Fresh Market grocery store at Crystal Falls. Crystal Falls Canathon Chair Faith Peterson was there encouraging shoppers to pitch in.

She says the pantry has been seeing increased demand.

“This time of the year, we’ve seen our numbers go up at the food pantry,” said Peterson. “So, anything that is donated is really appreciated. Especially near the holidays we see more families come around.”

Canned foods and staples like peanut butter or pasta are recommended donations. Peterson says shoppers can also give cash.

“With the monetary donations that we receive we buy fresh meat products here at Crystal Fresh Mart, and also produce and stuff for the families that we serve in the area,” said Peterson.

Peterson says personal care supplies are also in high demand.

“What we need the most, that we seem to go through are a lot of canned vegetables, actually also personal hygiene products, toothpaste, bodywash, soap,” said Peterson.

Volunteer Ken West thanks the Crystal Falls community for their support.

“We appreciate the community being aware that there are needy people out there, and all their donations are really well received and put to good use,” said West.

Other drop boxes can be found in businesses throughout Crystal Falls, including the city hall and public library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team

Latest News

Here is a picture of the sunken Edmund Fitzgerald ship that's at the bottom of the Lake Superior.
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum hosts virtual Edmund Fitzgerald shipwreck memorial
The Calumet High School JROTC North Star Battalion will host a program to honor veterans in the...
TAPROOT COMMUNITY FARM SECURES LAND FOR COMMUNITY GARDEN
Birthday cake for the Marine Corps at Third Coast Pizzeria
UP Marines gather to celebrate Marine Corps birthday
Antique store in Ishpeming will be a part of the festivities Wednesday
Ishpeming prepares for a ladies night out next week