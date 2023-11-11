Canathon stations open in Crystal Falls

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Throughout Friday, there was a Canathon donation station at the entrance of the Crystal Fresh Market grocery store at Crystal Falls. Crystal Falls Canathon Chair Faith Peterson was there encouraging shoppers to pitch in.

She says the pantry has been seeing increased demand.

“This time of the year, we’ve seen our numbers go up at the food pantry,” said Peterson. “So, anything that is donated is really appreciated. Especially near the holidays we see more families come around.”

Canned foods and staples like peanut butter or pasta are recommended donations. Peterson says shoppers can also give cash.

“With the monetary donations that we receive we buy fresh meat products here at Crystal Fresh Mart, and also produce and stuff for the families that we serve in the area,” said Peterson.

Peterson says personal care supplies are also in high demand.

“What we need the most, that we seem to go through are a lot of canned vegetables, actually also personal hygiene products, toothpaste, bodywash, soap,” said Peterson.

Volunteer Ken West thanks the Crystal Falls community for their support.

“We appreciate the community being aware that there are needy people out there, and all their donations are really well received and put to good use,” said West.

Other drop boxes can be found in businesses throughout Crystal Falls, including the city hall and public library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.