Spread of rain, snow between sunny breaks Veterans Day Weekend

Lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts of Upper Michigan Friday before gradually dwindling Saturday, Veterans Day. But a round of wet snow and rain disrupts the break, as a passing system from the Northern Plains spreads the wintry showers late Saturday through early Sunday. Showers transition more to rain Sunday afternoon, tapering off as winds pick up from the south -- gale-force gusts around 40 mph possible from the south. The windy exchange continues Monday, but following after is a drier, warmer stretch through Friday in Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain and snow in the northwest wind belts, fewer/tapering far south and east; northwest winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 20s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty mixed rain/snow; new round of rain and wet snow spreads west to east overnight; south winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Partly sunny with rain/snow in the morning then rain showers towards afternoon; rain tapering off overnight; less chilly but windy with south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonably mild but windy with west winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s/50

Wednesday, Michigan Regular Firearm Season Begins: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Increasing clouds with rain spreading late; still seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; rain/snow mix west late; cooler

>Highs: 40s

