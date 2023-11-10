Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bells are ringing as the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

Organizers said the Salvation Army hopes to raise $70,000 in both Marquette and Escanaba. This year, grocery shoppers can choose to donate with the new tiptap machine. It lets you pay with debit and credit cards using just a tap.

Cari Detmers, Salvation Army of Marquette director of development, said every dollar counts toward helping those in need.

“It’s a really simple way to get involved. That builds community when you can rally around a cause together as an entire community. It’s fun, but it also supports those in need. Every community takes care of its own community, and that’s why the kettles are so important every Christmas,” Detmers said.

Detmers said proceeds will help fund feeding programs and food pantries in Marquette County throughout the year.

The Red Kettle Campaign continues through Dec. 23.

To learn more about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign or how to become a volunteer, click here.

