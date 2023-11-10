Picture-perfect perspectives: John French’s landscape paintings on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At Zero Degrees Art Gallery this November, immerse yourself in the soulful essence of landscape paintings by artist John French, where peace, serenity, history, and culture come to life on canvas.

French, a daily painter, says the motivation behind his work is to capture the beauty of Upper Peninsula landscapes on canvas. His works include scenes of Lake Superior, mountaintop panoramas, waterfalls, and other natural scenery.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits Zero Degrees Art Gallery to learn more about French’s style and creative process.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with featured artist John French at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.

Many of French’s pieces are based in the same location but from different vantage points. French’s creativity is a composite process of painting outdoors and in his home studio.

French reveals to the TV6 Morning News Team five new original pieces now on display at Zero Degrees Art Studio.

Feature artist John French reveals five original paintings of U.P. landscapes on display at Zero Degrees Art Studio.

French’s art will be displayed at Zero Degrees Art Gallery at 525 N. Third St. in Marquette for the remainder of November.

His work can also be found in studios across the Marquette area, including Wintergreen Hill and The Gallery.

To learn more about the paintings of artist John French, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.