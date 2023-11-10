Michigan House considering repealing ‘ban on the ban’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “So I’m really excited that the committee just voted out what we affectionately call the ban on the ban,” said Rep. Felicia Brabec, a Democrat from Washtenaw County.

Working to repeal a ban on bans. Legislation under consideration in Michigan’s House would allow local governments to ban single-use grocery bags. This bill stems from a 2016 law that banned local governments from prohibiting single-use plastics.

The bill’s sponsor says it’s about returning control to the local level. If passed, it would allow local governments to make their own decisions regarding single-use plastic bag bans.

“Totally up to the locals. If they want to instate it, they can. If they don’t, they don’t,” said Brabec.

Washtenaw County’s Board of Commissioners previously passed a ban on single-use plastic bags. That lasted until 2016 when newly passed legislation took away their ability to make that decision.

“This bill merely restores that local control that was present before 2016,” said Brabec.

Passing out of committee with a change Thursday morning, Brabec’s bill continues to move forward. It used to include single-use takeout containers, but now it only covers single-use plastic bags.

“Plastic bags are a convenience. Plastic bags have many uses in households, and I just think that the convenience and the cost is much better for the consumer and the retailer overall,” said Rep. David Martin, a Republican from Genesee County.

Concerned about costs and convenience, representative David Martin says it should be a statewide ban or no ban at all.

Speaking on behalf of plastic bag manufacturers and the recycling industry, Zachary Taylor says reusable bags are still made from plastic and aren’t recyclable.

“The products that are going to be targeted by this bill are made here in the United States by 30,000 hardworking Americans. They’re recyclable, and lifecycle assessment after lifecycle assessment said they’re the ones with the least environmental impact if they’re disposed of correctly,” said Taylor.

An East Lansing resident and tribal member spoke out in support of the bill, saying we have an addiction to plastic that needs to end.

“So instead of continually having there be extraction of oils to support these manufacturing sort of businesses, well, maybe they could close that loop and use the trash we already have here,” said Nichole Kewaybiber.

With a Democratic majority in the House, representatives on both sides of the aisle believe it could soon pass and head to the Senate. However, things are wrapping up for this year’s session, giving little time for major changes.

Disposable bags are banned in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington State. The Colorado General Assembly passed a law banning disposable bags that takes effect next year.

