Meg Raabe provides colossal spark for Michigan Tech volleyball in absence of Lindy Oujiri

By Kevin McNulty
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It hasn’t necessarily been an easy season for Michigan Tech volleyball’s Meg Raabe, mostly due to injury.

But all the struggle, all the rehab, became worth it this past weekend.

“This was my first weekend where I felt healthy,” Raabe said. “It didn’t feel like I had any restrictions or anything... It felt really good.”

Raabe certainly looked healthy, and she looked like the best player on the floor in wins over Wayne State and Saginaw Valley State.

The sophomore outside hitter went off for 32 kills on Friday before adding 18 more on Saturday. Those combined with her .350 hitting percentage earned her GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

It was exactly what head coach Matt Jennings had hoped to see from a healthy Raabe.

“To have her back closer to full health is really nice,” Jennings said. “We’re seeing the benefit.”

Raabe’s performance over the weekend might have saved the Huskies season.

When number one hitter Lindy Oujiri went down in a five-set loss to Northern Michigan last week, they had to turn to Raabe for offensive production.

“I would say that’s stepping up,” Jennings said. “It’s easy to forget that all of our starting outsides have been injured at major points... We’ve stepped up every time.”

Raabe, being the humble athlete she is, gives all the credit to her teammates.

“It was really important, but I think even more our whole team kind of rose to the occasion,” Raabe said. “I had a great weekend because things that we’ve been working on.”

