Marquette Regional History Center to host 23rd Art Show Saturday

Artist Karen Tembreull makes her star ornaments out of Birch Bark
Artist Karen Tembreull makes her star ornaments out of Birch Bark(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A holiday arts and crafts show is back in Marquette on Saturday.

The Marquette Regional History Center has hosted these arts shows for 23 years.

30 vendors will sell a wide range of arts and crafts. The center director said it is important to connect local artists to the community and the center’s display room is a perfect place to hold the event.

One artist and vendor said her star ornaments are the most popular item she sells.

“They are made of birch bark. It is a design that is traditional, but I put a spin on it with the way it is decorated. I do a double curl that is different than the traditional,” said Karen Tembreull.

The show will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center. Admission is $2 and will support the center. Veterans get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team

Latest News

Led by the members of the Calumet JROTC North Star Battalion, the ceremony featured singing and...
CLK schools honor veterans with music, remembrance at annual Veterans Day ceremony
EPSD Captain Darren Smith and his officers demonstrate the department's new extrication...
EPSD gets new ‘Jaws of Life,’ more officers
There will be a tour of the brewhouse and a cooking demonstration of beer-inspired dishes.
Barley’s Angels UP is hosting its own version of Opening Day at Kognisjon Bryggeri
Exterior sign of Lake Superior Community Partnership
Economic development grants awarded to 3 UP organizations