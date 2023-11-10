Marquette Regional History Center to host 23rd Art Show Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A holiday arts and crafts show is back in Marquette on Saturday.

The Marquette Regional History Center has hosted these arts shows for 23 years.

30 vendors will sell a wide range of arts and crafts. The center director said it is important to connect local artists to the community and the center’s display room is a perfect place to hold the event.

One artist and vendor said her star ornaments are the most popular item she sells.

“They are made of birch bark. It is a design that is traditional, but I put a spin on it with the way it is decorated. I do a double curl that is different than the traditional,” said Karen Tembreull.

The show will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marquette Regional History Center. Admission is $2 and will support the center. Veterans get in for free.

