Marquette City Police can look out for your home while you’re away

Whether you’re leaving for a short vacation or for the season, the MPD is there to help.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re heading out of town and you’re nervous about your vacant house, the Marquette City Police Department can keep an eye on it for you.

Whether you’re leaving for a short vacation or for the season, the MPD is there to help. All you have to do is to fill out general information on the Vacant Home Request Form.

It can be found on the MPD Facebook or website, or in person at the department.

Lt. Ryan Grim, Marquette City Police chief, said this gives people extra peace of mind.

“We do it all year round, but it seems to ramp up this time of year when people decide they don’t really want to deal with the weather here and maybe head south for a short time or maybe even all winter,” said Lt. Grim. “It is something that we’ve been providing for a lot of years that I thought maybe people didn’t know about per se.”

You can fill out a Vacant Home Check Request Form online and email it to the police@marquettemi.gov or drop it off at the Marquette City Police Department.

