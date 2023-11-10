Lakeview Elementary School opens new accessible garden

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary School in Negaunee has a new garden for its students located in the school’s courtyard.

Teachers said it’s been a year in the making, and they said the garden was built with bricks that came from the old Miner Stadium. The school’s Speech and Language Pathologist Sarah Weaver said the new garden has everything students need.

“We have 20 raised beds, two of which are wheelchair assessable and one low-lying bed for children that might what to be laying on their bellies while they are gardening,” Weaver said. “So, most of them are the same size but those three are different size beds and then we have our wheelchair assessable pathway.”

Weave said this garden was officially completed on Sunday with the help of community volunteers including the Lions Club. She added they were able to pay to get this garden constructed through multiple grants, one being from the Superior Health Foundation.

“So, we were awarded that grant for $25,000 and I also wrote a grant from the Eagle Mine, and we were awarded that for $2,000, and then we asked for community donations, so we got roughly over $2,000 in community donations,” Weave said.

The school’s Occupational Therapist Emily Scannell said the garden pathway was built like this in a loop for multiple reasons.

“For one, it gives you a clear start and end and it allows a teacher to do one loop around the circle and that allows those students to become independent there is also research that shows with autism, that certain pathways allow space that could be easier to enter and navigate,” Scannell said.

Scannell said the garden was built with the purpose of giving students a fun opportunity to learn useful gardening skills.

The school said in the spring, students will begin planting in the garden and building wooden benches.

