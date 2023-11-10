Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
A weak front passing through will allow some lake effect rain/snow to increase across the north today. This tapers off overnight. On Saturday a warm front moves in with scattered rain showers during the afternoon. An upper-level ridge moves in with a warmer air mass. Temperatures will be about 10° above normal at times.
Today: Light rain/snow along northerly wind belts
>Highs: Mid to upper 30, low 40s in the south
Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with evening snow west
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Monday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid 40s
Tuesday: Sun/clouds warm
>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s east
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid50s
