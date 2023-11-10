Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
A weak front passing through will allow some lake effect rain/snow to increase across the north today. This tapers off overnight. On Saturday a warm front moves in with scattered rain showers during the afternoon. An upper-level ridge moves in with a warmer air mass. Temperatures will be about 10° above normal at times.

Today: Light rain/snow along northerly wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 30, low 40s in the south

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with evening snow west

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Tuesday: Sun/clouds warm

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s east

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid50s

