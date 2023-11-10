‘It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for’: Family mourns teen girl found dead in car with another teen

What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents would choose her outfit for her funeral. (WDBJ)
By Amir Massenburg and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday turned into the day her parents would choose her outfit for her funeral.

“I mean, we all expected this to be such a day of joy, not being at the funeral home and being in our church and planning how the service is gonna go. It’s just unreal,” said Heather Waldron, Serenity Hawley’s mother.

Waldron said she received a phone call Tuesday night that her daughter was missing, and soon after, she received news from a detective that her daughter had been found dead.

“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for,” said Waldron.

Police said Serenity Hawley was found dead in a car along with another dead teen in a parking garage with a weapon next to them. Her mother said she was shot in the chest by the boy who was in the car with her.

“Everything is such a blur at this point, but to hear that your child in that manner is deceased, you just can’t even fathom it. Like I said it was almost like an out-of-body experience that I was looking down on what was going on, and it just was unbelievable. It’s so surreal,” explained Waldron.

Serenity Hawley’s mother described her as someone who lit up everyone’s world, someone who was full of life.

“She’s full of life, but that child trusts. She was so trusting that she would have never have thought that this would have happened. I mean she was the light that you hear people talk about, but she really was. I can’t describe how larger than life that she was,” explained Waldron.

Waldron said she believes this situation to be a domestic violence incident.

“The biggest thing is to watch those signs. Don’t think that this is just something you see on TV. This is something that in real life can happen to your child in the blink of an eye. And you just don’t realize that they are in the position that they’re in. They don’t realize it. You know, she never thought this would happen. We never thought,” said Waldron.

Serenity Hawley’s father, John Hawley, said her plan for her birthday was to go to Charlotte with her sister to watch the Virginia Tech women’s basketball game.

“She was so excited about that; she had sent me a text. Her sister was driving down, her sister goes to Ohio State. So she was driving down to pick her up and they were going to Charlotte. They had floor tickets. They were so excited. That’s how she was going to spend her birthday,” said John Hawley.

She leaves siblings, several friends and family members who said they will miss her dearly.

“She was our angel here on Earth. I mean, she’s left behind four siblings who thought the world of her and fought with her. But you know, she’s going to be missed. She’ll be missed every day,” said John Hawley.

The family is still in the planning process for her funeral.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain

Latest News

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries
This photo provided by the National Toy Hall of Fame shows their 2023 inductees. From left,...
Cabbage Patch Kids and the Fisher-Price Corn Popper are added to the Toy Hall of Fame
Vice President Kamala Harris makes a statement on abortion access at the White House,...
Harris files paperwork putting Biden on South Carolina’s ballot to kickoff 2024′s Democratic primary
New photos released from authorities are said to show the suspect as he followed Martha McSally...
Suspect arrested for alleged assault of former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, police say
FILE - SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in...
SZA leads the 2024 Grammy nominations as women outpace men in the leading categories