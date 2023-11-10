Hundreds of veterans fed at mobile pantry

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers handed out fixings for holiday meals at the Escanaba Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s Veterans Holiday Mobile Pantry at the U.P. State Fairgrounds on Thursday.

Organizers of the mobile pantry said they expected to help upwards of 700 veterans. Al Leball was at the event to pick up his box of food.

“I’m a veteran,” Leball said. “I was there back in the 60s protecting our country, and they’re doing this for our veterans. I think it’s great.”

The church has put on the event for 10 years.

“We do this Veterans outreach to provide holiday boxes of food, so they have food for the holidays,” said Robin Wycoff, director of the Seventh-Day Adventist food pantry.

Food boxes have frozen chickens, bags of potatoes and even dessert. Wycoff said without volunteers, the event would not happen.

“We have probably over 40 volunteers today, and it’s awesome to see,” she said.

Yolanda Grainger has volunteered for the event for the past several years.

“You see a lot of smiles with the volunteers as well as the recipients,” Grainger said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’ve been in that line out there myself, and even that way, it’s a lot of fun.”

The church holds three mobile pantries a year. This time, the Community Foundation of Delta County got involved.

“We decided to jump on the bandwagon and help them monetarily and with volunteers, and just help them coordinate the best we can,” said Cheryl Andzejewski, Community Foundation of Delta County executive director.

That included helping with food.

“We work well with Feeding America,” Andzejewski said. “So, we were able to purchase a lot of food through Feeding America.”

Recipients registered inside the Ruth Butler Building. There, they found coffee and other veterans’ resources, like the VA and UPCAP. Wycoff said the church is hoping to help 50 military families for Christmas.

The regular Seventh-Day Adventist food pantry is behind Walgreens in Escanaba. It’s open Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

