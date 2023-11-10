Houghton Middle and High School hosts Veterans Day celebration

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. high school celebrated veterans on Friday.

Houghton Middle and High School’s JROTC hosted a Veterans Day celebration. JROTC cadets told stories about veteran family members and honored the veterans in attendance. The drill team, choir, and school band also performed.

Houghton High School’s JROTC Battalion Commander says the goal of the event was to honor all the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

“It’s really important to celebrate this holiday,” said Sarah Jaehnig, Houghton High School JROTC cadet lieutenant colonel. “I think it’s really important that we give veterans the credit they deserve for everything they do for us and our country and have throughout our nation’s entire history.”

