Harvey businesses to join together for open house

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Small businesses in Harvey are coming together Saturday for the second annual Harvey Open House.

Several Chocolay Township stores will be participating with sales for the event. Organizers said Dry Dock Bar & Grill and Lake Superior Smokehouse will also have lunch specials. They also said the entire Interiors by Design store is on sale for all things Christmas.

Holly Smith, Michigan Made store owner, said she hopes to remind people Harvey is only three miles from Marquette.

“We have a nice community in Chocolay,” Smith said. “I think that just for people to understand that these are all small businesses, we all work together. And to come out here and support them, that is what I would like to see from this whole thing.”

Smith said Michigan Made will offer free sampling on holiday wine.

