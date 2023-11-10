Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event

The memorial event is closed to the public but can be viewed by livestream.
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday marks 48 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, 15 miles off the shore of Whitefish Point.

In 1975 all 29 crewmembers aboard died when the ship was hit by large waves and high winds during a November storm. The following year Gordon Lightfoot released the hit song, ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ documenting the events that unfolded that night in its lyrics.

To honor the lives lost, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum will host its annual Memorial Event at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. During that memorial, the Fitzzgerald’s bell will be run 29 times. The event is closed to the public but a livestream is available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team
The crash is still under investigation
1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
Municipal citation for theft issued against man who took replica Lombardi Trophy from Inside the Huddle taping

Latest News

MooseWood Nature Center Treasurer Carl Wozniak joins Pavlina Osta to explain the rules of the...
“Get Out and Explore!” photography contest happening now
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with artist John French at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
Picture-perfect perspectives: John French’s landscape paintings on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
Car Crash
Driver severly injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The memorial event is closed to the public but can be viewed by livestream.
Edmund Fitzgerald 48th Anniversary