Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday marks 48 years since the Edmund Fitzgerald sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, 15 miles off the shore of Whitefish Point.

In 1975 all 29 crewmembers aboard died when the ship was hit by large waves and high winds during a November storm. The following year Gordon Lightfoot released the hit song, ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ documenting the events that unfolded that night in its lyrics.

To honor the lives lost, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum will host its annual Memorial Event at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time. During that memorial, the Fitzzgerald’s bell will be run 29 times. The event is closed to the public but a livestream is available.

