Get involved with the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association; The Ryan Report celebrates 20 year anniversary

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association is looking for more members to support its mission.

Executive Director Mark Wilcox stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share what the association does for Michigan’s national parks and how you can get involved.

This organization provides support to Isle Royale and the Keweenaw National Historical Park through financial contributions, in-kind support, and publishes educational reading materials.

The Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association is offering two research grants for projects conducted by current undergraduate or graduate students. Applications are now being considered for awards for Summer 2024.

You can visit ikrpa.org to learn more about the association, become a member, or apply for a research grant.

Host Don Ryan shares the highs, lows, and challenges of bringing this weekly show to air.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Don Ryan about the 20th anniversary of the Ryan Report.

You can watch the Ryan Report on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on FOX UP.

