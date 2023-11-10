Get involved with the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association; The Ryan Report celebrates 20 year anniversary

Upper Michigan Today Thursday, November 9.
Mark Wilcox and Don Ryan join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Mark Wilcox and Don Ryan join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association is looking for more members to support its mission.

Executive Director Mark Wilcox stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share what the association does for Michigan’s national parks and how you can get involved.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association!

This organization provides support to Isle Royale and the Keweenaw National Historical Park through financial contributions, in-kind support, and publishes educational reading materials.

The Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association is offering two research grants for projects conducted by current undergraduate or graduate students. Applications are now being considered for awards for Summer 2024.

You can visit ikrpa.org to learn more about the association, become a member, or apply for a research grant.

Mark Wilcox of the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association talks about the mission of the organization.
Mark Wilcox talks about the mission of the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association on Upper Michigan Today.
How to get involved with the Isle Royale and Keweenaw Parks Association.

Now... to the Ryan Report’s 20th anniversary.

Host Don Ryan shares the highs, lows, and challenges of bringing this weekly show to air.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Don Ryan about the 20th anniversary of the Ryan Report.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Don Ryan about the 20th anniversary of the Ryan Report.
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Don Ryan about the 20th anniversary of the Ryan Report.

You can watch the Ryan Report on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on FOX UP.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP. You can stream both shows on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team
The crash is still under investigation
1 dead after ORV crash in Menominee Township
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
Municipal citation for theft issued against man who took replica Lombardi Trophy from Inside the Huddle taping

Latest News

MooseWood Nature Center Treasurer Carl Wozniak joins Pavlina Osta to explain the rules of the...
“Get Out and Explore!” photography contest happening now
TV6's Tia Trudgeon with artist John French at Zero Degrees Art Gallery.
Picture-perfect perspectives: John French’s landscape paintings on display at Zero Degrees Art Gallery
The Admiral's Bell is rung 29 times annually on November 10 to honor the 29 lives lost in the...
Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum to host 48th Anniversary Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Event
Car Crash
Driver severly injured in single-vehicle rollover crash