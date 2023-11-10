Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain

Latest News

A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a grisly discovery in California, where police...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s torso found in trash bin
Kelsey Hatcher is a medical anomaly – she has a double uterus and is pregnant in both. (Source:...
Mom with 2 uteruses pregnant in both
Family of Good Samaritan killed on I-70 speaks
Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Thousands sheltering at Gaza City’s hospitals flee as Israel-Hamas war closes in
A brandy old fashioned is displayed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin...
Wisconsin snubs bourbon by elevating brandy old fashioned to state cocktail status