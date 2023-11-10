Former Finlandia University properties up for absolute auction

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The date is set for the absolute auction of several former Finlandia University properties.

These properties are the Jutila Center, the Old Main building on Quincy Street, and three vacant lots across campus. The largest of these is a 3.96-acre lot near the intersection of Pine St. and Weldon Ave, near the Paavo Nurmi Center Gymnasium and Fitness Center. The others are two, 1-acre lots, with one located at the Intersection of Finn and White Streets, and the other at the intersection of Scott and Elm Streets.

The Jutila Center’s fourth floor will not be for sale, however, as it is owned by MTEC SmartZone.

The auction is being overseen by Keen-Summit Capital Partners, LLC, which was retained by the receiver of Finlandia’s properties, Patrick O’Keefe of O’Keefe and Associates Consulting, LLC, as their real estate advisor.

Keen-Summit Capital Partners Managing Director David Levy says that bidders can bid on one or all properties if they so choose. They can even make an offer now.

“There is no currently active bidding process going on,” said Levy. “Buyers are certainly welcome to submit an offer early, and the receiver has the ability to potentially declare a stalking horse bid, or an opening bid, based on that.”

The qualifying bid deadline for the auction is on November 30. Qualifying bids are a series of requirements needed in order to register and participate in the upcoming auction.

“They’ve got to give us a registration form,” continued Levy. “They have to sign an auction purchase agreement with their initial bid price, so everyone’s bidding on the same term. They have to provide proof that they’ve got the financial wherewithal to complete the transaction, and they have to provide a bid deposit, ranging from $15,000 for the lots, $50,000 for Old Main, and $100,000 for the Jutila Center. And then we will take in those bids ”

The auction itself is on December 7. As of November 10, the location and method of the auction are still being determined.

“Where that’s going to be, we don’t know at this time,” added Levy. “We’re going to have to wait to see where the bidders are located. It would make more sense to get everyone all together in one spot. There’s also a possibility, if there’s out-of-market bidders, that there would be a hybrid in-person aimed virtual auction, but it will be a dynamic, live-bidding process.”

To review the properties and view auction and qualifying bid procedures, click here.

