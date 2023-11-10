EPSD gets new ‘Jaws of Life,’ more officers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The new captain at the Escanaba Public Safety Department says he is working to improve how he and his officers protect and serve the community.

Captain Darren Smith says his top priority when he started his new position three months ago was retaining current staff and recruiting more officers. The department has two new officers starting in December.

“We have also three positions open that we’re looking to fill within a week, so we will be back up to fully staffed,” Smith said. “It’s going to take some time for training, everything they have to go through. But we’re in the right spot now, positions are getting filled and they’re getting filled with the right people.”

Smith is also replacing older equipment.

“Moving forward, we’re looking at getting the best equipment and technology for the officers, so they can go out and do their job,” EPSD Captain Darren Smith said. “Overall, it’s going to benefit the community because the officers are there to protect and serve them,” Smith said. “These upgrades and equipment make their jobs a lot easier and makes the community a lot safer.”

The department’s 24-year-old extrication equipment, more commonly known as the “Jaws of Life,” ran off hydraulic lines hooked to a gas generator and was seriously outdated, Smith said.

“The tools are messy,” Smith said. “They’re hard to work with. The lines always seem to be in the way.”

The new tools are battery-operated and easier to handle. EPSD Officer Eric LaFave helped demonstrate the new equipment on a car marked for demolition.

“This is nice. Because we can grab each individual took, and we can bring them anywhere in this parking lot or wherever we need to be,” LaFave said. “You know, if we can’t get the truck in there, it’s nice to be able to tote these around wherever.”

EPSD has also ordered 30 new body cameras and is in the process of switching patrol cars over to Chevy Tahoe’s, which Smith said are bigger and safer.

Smith said donations from AAA and a private donor paid for the extrication equipment, which cost $39,000.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.