Economic development grants awarded to 3 UP organizations

Exterior sign of Lake Superior Community Partnership
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - More entrepreneurial opportunities for small businesses are coming to Upper Michigan.

Three U.P. organizations received money from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) received $3.4 million for economic development.

“We will be working with our partners to hire five what we will cause ‘Business Navigators’ who will actually be in the communities that they will be serving,” said Chris Germain, LSCP CEO. “The budget also includes county-level specific funding to do events that is tailored to that particular area. One of our navigators will serve as a tribal business liaison as well since that is certainly a large need up here.”

The nonprofit helps small businesses across seven U.P. counties. Germain says $400,000 of the funding will be used exclusively for business grants.

“Instead of trying to create a one-size-fits-all technical assistance program, we are putting people on the ground in those counties,” Germain said.

Another organization that was awarded funding is the Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC). MTEC also received $3.4 million in grant funding.

“This will help a number of small businesses that are just starting to launch more quickly, or perhaps that businesses that have been in existence for a while that need help expanding product lines or growing their businesses,” said David Rowe, MTEC SmartZone CEO.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan and the grant is three years long. The Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation received $1.4 million.

