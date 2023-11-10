Driver severly injured in single-vehicle rollover crash

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person sustained serious injuries as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday night.

According to Forsyth Township Police, first responders were called to the scene on M-94 near Avenue A around 5:30 p.m. The on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle was headed eastbound on M-94 when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the road and rolled several times down an embankment. In the process, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the scene due to the severity of the injuries. M-94 was closed for several hours as a result but has since re-opened. The driver was transported to UP Health System Marquette, and their name is not being released at this time as the investigation continues. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Forsyth Township Police were assisted at the scene by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth Township Fire and EMS, UP Health System EMS, and a nurse employed by Munising Memorial Hospital who assisted in rendering aid.

