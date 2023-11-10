Contribute Effortlessly: Salvation Army’s ‘Tap-to-Give’ stations debut in locations across Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 132-year-old Red Kettle Campaign from the Salvation Army is about to take a step into the 21st century this holiday season.

This year, residents of Marquette will be able to make contactless donations with a credit or debit card through new “Tap to Give” devices at select Red Kettle locations.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon receives a demonstration from Salvation Army of Marquette Director Cari Detmers about how the new donation stations work.

Cari Detmers of Salvation Army of Marquette County speaks with TV6's Tia Trudgeon about new donation methods for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Tap to Give devices were introduced by the Salvation Army to make donating easier for individuals who do not carry cash. Individuals can choose to make a donation of $5, $10, or $20. No additional information is needed.

The Salvation Army will have two Tap to Give devices present at Red Kettle locations across the Marquette area until the campaign’s conclusion on December 23. One device will remain at the Marquette Walmart on 3225 US Highway 41 W, and another will move between different locations.

While the modernization of the campaign will help make contactless donations possible, the iconic red kettle will remain a permanent fixture.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon learns more about where donations collected during the Red Kettle Campaign will go.

The Salvation Army of Marquette hopes to raise $70,000 for its 2023 Red Kettle Campaign. Every dollar donated will help with its local charity programs in Marquette County.

To learn more about the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign or how to become a volunteer, click here.

