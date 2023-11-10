Comedian Charlie Berens coming to Houghton for one-night, double-show feature

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - At 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Charlie Berens will take the stage at Houghton’s Rozsa Center, for the first of two shows that evening.

A Wisconsin native, Berens Midwest-focused comedy and social media content like the Manitowoc Minute is watched weekly by more than 7.5 million followers across multiple social platforms. He is also an Emmy-winning journalist, New York Times Bestselling Author and a musician, which may also be part of Friday’s shows.

“It’s a brand-new hour,” said Berens. “So, if they saw the last hour, this is all new stuff. Adam Greuel is going to be with me from Horseshoes and Handgrenades. We have a new album coming out, and we may sort of do a couple of songs off of that album.”

Berens says he’s hoping to spend some time getting familiar with Houghton so he can tailor his act to the area’s unique personality.

“If we can get in early, I always try to get in early and get a run-around and see what’s going on,” continued Berens. “Walk around the town, find a few observations and incorporate those. And if I don’t have time, then I sort of do some crowd work, ask the audience, learn a little bit.”

TV6's Colin Jackson sat down with the Wisconsin native over Zoom on Thursday.

Originally, the 7:30 p.m. show was the only one planned, but according to Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings, that quickly changed.

“After the first show sold out in about eight hours, which is the fastest-selling show that I’ve ever seen in my decade at the Rozsa Center, we had several community partners and campus partners who mobilized so quickly to help us make this second show possible,” said Jennings.

Community members even reached out through social media to Berens, asking for a second show. One community partner who helped make this possible was Visit Keweenaw. Executive Director of Visit Keweenaw Brad Barnett says the tour coming here is good exposure for the area.

“It really helps just get the city and the Keweenaw’s name out there for people when they look and they see who’s coming to town,” said Barnett. “We’re a destination that can attract top-tier talent.”

Tickets for both shows are sold out.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.