CLK schools honor veterans with music, remembrance at annual Veterans Day ceremony

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of CLK Schools students gathered in the high school gym for the school’s annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday.

The ceremony was led by the members of the Calumet JROTC North Star Battalion.

“We normally do a Veterans Day ceremony every year, as to fulfill one of our core values of service learning,” said Calumet JROTC North Star Battalion C/LTC Carolynn Bruchman. “I think that our past couple weeks of preparation have really compiled into a very respectful ceremony for our community.”

The ceremony included a POW/MIA moment of remembrance and a music performance of ‘Proud to be an American’ from the Calumet High School Choir. Bruchman’s father, Marine Corps Veteran Paul Bruchman, also stepped up to the podium as a guest speaker.

“I think one of our best skills is to motivate a group of people,” said Bruchman. “And keep them focused on their tasks.”

To honor veterans present at the ceremony, the battalion handed out flags created by the school’s elementary school students. One of these veterans was Don Keith.

A resident of Eagle Harbor, Keith served as a member of the 82nd Airborne 504th Parachute Infantry and was a charter member of the 20th Special Forces Group in the early 1960s. While thankful for the recognition of his fellow veterans, Keith also said he appreciates the battalion itself.

“I’m very appreciative in recognizing these young junior ROTC students here today that put on the program,” said Keith. “I commend them for their service and work that they are pointing themselves towards.”

The battalion recommends you recognize a veteran for their service this Veterans Day by shaking their hand and striking up a conversation about their experiences.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.