City of Houghton holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Waterfront Walk

Formerly the lower section of Pewabic Street, the area is now a pedestrian walkway down to Lakeshore Drive.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A ribbon-cutting event was held Thursday morning for the new Waterfront Walk in downtown Houghton.

Formerly the lower section of Pewabic Street, the area is now a pedestrian walkway down to Lakeshore Drive. It includes stairs, ramps and even electronic advertisement boards at both ends. The creation of the walkway is part of the Lakeshore Drive Parking Deck removal project, which began in June.

However, according to Houghton City Manager Eric Waara, there is still work to be done on the project.

“It’s substantially complete, which means it’s almost done,” said Waara. “There’s a lot of little details, a lot of things, but we didn’t want to wait another week because we’d be standing here in the snow instead of it just falling on us.”

Some of these details include removing parts of the buildings flanking the walkway and adjusting manhole covers on the drive. MJO Contracting will wrap its work on the project for the winter by next week. They will continue with these smaller jobs in the spring.

“A day’s work somewhere with some cones up around it, [that] type of thing,” continued Waara. “That’s all it really will be.”

Additionally, Lakeshore Drive is open to two-way traffic as of Thursday. Waara credits the efforts of the work crews for making all of this possible.

“They finished it on time,” added Waara. “We finished under budget, which is a real credit to the engineer and the contractor working together to get this completed because this was a big, dirty, dangerous, complicated project.”

