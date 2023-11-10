Bus crashes into restaurant, hurting 14

Surveillance video captured the bus crashing into the building. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/REDIN RANA/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - At least 14 people are injured after a public transit bus crashed into a car and restaurant in Long Beach, California, on Thursday.

It’s a heart-stopping moment caught on video as a car appears to blow through a stop sign at the exact moment a Long Beach city bus is going through the intersection.

“All I heard was like a loud, like a crashing thud,” said Redin Rana, whose home security video captured the crash. “And I come out to see a whole bus and a car inside the building of this restaurant right here.”

Police said it all happened around 3:15, the city bus heading east on East South Street when it landed in the intersection at the same time as the speeding car heading south on California.

With the video slowed down, you can see the vehicle was then pushed into a downstairs business, a restaurant that wasn’t open.

“It shocks me and it disappoints me at the same time,” Rana said of the crash.

Police said the crash is a criminal investigation.

Eleven passengers on the bus were injured, as was the driver. The driver of the sedan and a passenger had to taken out with a hydraulic rescue tool by firefighters.

In all, nine people were taken to the hospital. Upstairs from the restaurant is an apartment were two more people were inside.

“I’m told it was occupied. They’re totally safe, and they were helped out. Red Cross came out to relocate at least one person,” said Commander Michael Richens of Long Beach Police Department.

But despite all the damage, all the injuries and the speeding crash, miraculously everyone survived.

“It has been cleared that everyone survived, which is great news,” Rana said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team

Latest News

Exterior sign of Lake Superior Community Partnership
Economic development grants awarded to 3 UP organizations
Dolly Parton recently revealed why she hasn't performed at the Super Bowl.
Dolly Parton says she declined to perform at the Super Bowl because she didn’t think she was ‘big enough’ to do it
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide
FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks in New York's Times Square during a news...
FBI seized electronic devices from NYC Mayor Eric Adams in escalation of campaign fundraising investigation
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme