Barley’s Angels UP is hosting its own version of Opening Day at Kognisjon Bryggeri

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you don’t want to hunt you can join in on the Opening Day Brewhouse Demo with Barley’s Angels U.P. at Kognisjon Bryggeri.

Barley’s Angels U.P. is a craft beer education and appreciation group that is geared towards women, but accepting of all. The U.P. chapter began around 5 years ago, and this is the latest event.

When you enter the event you will get a harvest-style beer brewed in collaboration with Barley’s Angel U.P.

The evening will center around craft beer and beer-inspired dishes.

There will be a tour of the brewhouse and a cooking demonstration of beer-inspired dishes. The evening will end with a beer flight of your choosing and enjoying the food you helped prepare.

Kylie Bunting, Barley’s Angels U.P. co-organizer, said it’s a good place to meet new people.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet new people. You can come here with friends for a little night out, you can come here by yourself, and you’re guaranteed to meet new friends,” said Bunting. “It’s a really great community of people who just love craft beer, who love learning about craft beer, and are just interested in supporting the local community and just engaging with each other.”

The event is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Kognisjon Bryggeri.

Tickets are $40 and there are still some available. All are welcome to join.

