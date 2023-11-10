Babycakes cafe and bakery now under new ownership

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Babycakes on Washington Street in downtown Marquette is now under new ownership.

On Monday Chanin Edwards, who worked as the general manager officially took ownership from John Scheidt. Scheidt also owns Huron Mountain Bakery.

Edwards says her story at the business began 15 years ago.

“I started here washing dishes in 2008 fresh out of treatment living in the Harbor House with two teenage daughters. It was a little bit of a rough time, but there’s always been something about this place,” Edwards said.

Edwards says she kept working hard and eventually was able to work her way up to general manager.

Now as the owner Edwards says the focus will still be on the community.

“Initially, they will probably not other than some new things popping up in the cases here and there it is my goal to bring us back to a place that really enjoys serving its community,” Edwards said.

Chanin’s husband Andy Hallinen says he is proud of her hard work and excited to begin this new chapter.

“I think we’re excited moving forward to be able to get back to the community and also just you know, just create something and because I know she creates a lot of stuff here so puts her heart into everything that she does and it’s really exciting moving forward,” Hallinen said.

Edwards says determination and the lessons she learned at Babycakes led to where she is today.

“I just want everybody to know that everything is possible, everything, if you’re willing to work for it,” Edwards said.

Edwards says she would like to thank everyone who gave her a chance early on in her career and appreciates the continued community support.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.