4-year-old girl bitten by coyote in front yard; officers track, kill animal

FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head...
FILE -- A young girl is recovering after Arizona police say a coyote bit her on the head outside of her home.(Joecho-16 via Canva)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A young Arizona girl is recovering after police say a coyote bit her on the head outside her home.

According to the Mesa Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers said a 4-year-old girl was playing in the front yard with her siblings when the animal bit her.

Police responded and started tracking the coyote in the neighborhood after the girl’s parents took her to the hospital.

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies and Arizona Game and Fish officers also responded.

Mesa police officers said they tracked the animal for more than an hour as it ran through residential areas.

The coyote was eventually spotted north of the girl’s home along a canal before it was shot and killed by a Mesa police officer.

Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the animal is being tested for rabies and other illnesses.

The child did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car Crash
Driver severely injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
Subsequent investigation at the residence resulted in the troopers seizing a large amount of...
6 arrested after Newberry traffic stop leads to meth seizure
Ray Johnson (right) appeared alongside his attorney (left) over Zoom Thursday morning.
Inmate faces felony charges following assault of Marquette County corrections officers
mix
Lake effect rain/snow then some Sunday rain
The 11-Player State Finals are scheduled for Nov. 25 and 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.
UPSSA releases All-UP 11-player football team

Latest News

Mason said it is due time that the U.P. has a strong voice in Lansing.
Republican Burt Mason runs for 109th State House District Representative
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people shot on Alabama interstate, police say