23rd annual Sonderegger Symposium focuses on Cass expedition impacts

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 23rd annual Sonderegger Symposium took place at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center.

This year the topic of discussion was ‘Perspectives on 1820 and Beyond’.

1820 was the year Lewis Cass surveyed parts of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The keynote speaker for this year’s event was the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.

Organizer Daniel Truckey says he hopes people walk away with a new perspective.

“Having symposiums like this will deal with these issues which sometimes are very difficult and even divisive at times is really important to understanding where we’re going in the future and how to address these things in the future because if we just ignore it and act like it didn’t happen, you know things will not get better,” Truckey said.

If you missed the symposium but would still like to learn about the Lewis Cass expedition the Beaumier Heritage Center currently has an exhibit.

